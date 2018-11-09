Architectural inspectorate should create electronic cabinet of developers

The State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate should create the service of the electronic cabinet of developers, the press service of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Minister of Ukraine Hennadiy Zubko reported on Thursday.

"Today, the priority task for the inspectorate is to work out with the business a new concept of work through the introduction of an electronic cabinet of the developer with connecting all the necessary registers. Creating a new service will remove officials as much as possible from the licensing procedures," Zubko said during an open discussion of the Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Ministry and the inspectorate with representatives of construction industry and specialized associations.

According to Head of the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate Oleksiy Kudriavtsev, the electronic cabinet of the developer will contain all the documentation about the construction project: from the moment of submitting the application for the start of preparatory work to commissioning. This should minimize the possibility of corruption risks between the developer and the inspectorate.

"Together with the government-public initiative "Together Against Corruption" we are considering the creation of electronic cabinets for builders, which means the maximum transition to online communication. There will be an electronic cabinet, let's talk in it and everyone will see where the documents are, the deadline for consideration, the construction stage, and other things," Kudriavtsev said.

He also said that the plans include connecting local authorities to the online platform for reviewing permits for the construction in the Transparent State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate launched in October.

Zubko said that despite the simplification of licensing procedures and the decentralization of the powers of the inspectorate, the problem of corruption remains.

"We have already begun to work together with the prosecutor's office and the prosecutor general regarding abuses on the ground. There are already significant results in personnel matters, and we will continue this work," the deputy prime minister said.