State budget 2024 provides for UAH 30 bln to support business – Ministry of Economy

The state budget of Ukraine for 2024 provides about UAH 30 billion for various business support programs, of which UAH 30 billion to the Entrepreneurship Development Fund for the continuation of the programs Affordable Loans 5-7-9% and Affordable Financial Leasing 5-7-9%.

According to an explanatory note to the document, expenses of UAH 1 billion are also provided for partial compensation of the cost of domestically produced agricultural equipment and the same amount for the creation of industrial parks.

Another UAH 2 billion are planned to be allocated for humanitarian demining, stimulating the development of the market for such services, and UAH 1.37 billion for the creation and development of processing enterprises, as well as horticulture.

In addition, expenses are provided for state support for the implementation of investment projects with significant investments – UAH 3 billion and the same amount for supporting domestic demand for domestic goods and services.

The Ministry of Economy said that economic growth is expected to accelerate next year to 5%.