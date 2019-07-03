EBRD to continue cooperation with Ukraine irrespective of election campaign

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will further cooperate with Ukraine irrespective of the parliamentary election campaign, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services Hennadiy Zubko has said.

"Definitely [there will be] the continuation of cooperation with Ukraine regardless of the parliamentary election campaign in Ukraine, the formation of the new European Commission, the formation of the new government in Ukraine," the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister reported after a meeting of Zubko with EBRD Managing Director in Eastern Europe and Caucasus Matteo Patrone.

It is reported that it is planned many new joint projects in the municipal sector, financing projects in the private sector and supporting projects to reduce energy consumption.