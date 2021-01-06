About 20% of territorial communities, two regions have no budgets for 2021 – Finance Ministry

Some 266 merged territorial communities (18%) have no local budgets for 2021, two regions are left without regional budgets, and 27 districts are without district ones, in total 81% of local budgets have been approved, the Ministry of Finance said.

"As of January 6, 2021, the Ministry of Finance has information on the approval of 1,298 budgets, which is 81% of the total [1,597]," the Finance Ministry's website said on Wednesday.

Regional budgets were not approved in Volyn and Chernihiv regions.

At the same time, 92 district budgets and 1,172 budgets of territorial communities were approved, the Finance Ministry said.

According to the Budget Code, local budgets shall be approved by December 25 of the year preceding the planned one.