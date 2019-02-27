Ukraine counts on EU support for projects to develop Azov and Black Sea region

Deputy Prime Minister, Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Minister Hennadiy Zubko after a meeting with the head of the European Parliament's delegation in the Parliamentary Association Committee (PAC) for Ukraine and the European Union (EU) Dariusz Rosati in Brussels noted the importance of the EU support of Ukraine in infrastructure projects in the Azov and Black Sea region, the press service of the deputy prime minister has reported.

"Ukraine counts on EU support for the development of the Azov and Black Sea region, which were selected for the near future. This is a solution to the issue of the infrastructure gap between the region and the rest of the country, the issue of environment, support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), education, economic development, civil security and governance," Zubko said.

He said that the Azov and Black Sea region is directly affected by the conflict with the Russian Federation and accepts the largest number of internally displaced persons (IDPs), while the Azov and Black Sea region remains a kind of economic and service hub for people from the territory not controlled by Ukraine.

"Therefore, we must strengthen the existing infrastructure and implement reforms, which are being implemented there with the support of the EU," Zubko said.

The deputy prime minister also informed MEPs on the progress of reforms in Ukraine, in particular decentralization, energy efficiency, judicial reforms and reforms in fighting corruption.

"Our priorities are the final adoption of amendments to the Constitution regarding the integration of Ukraine into the EU and NATO, cooperation with the IMF, the implementation of the conditions of the fourth EU macrofinancial assistance program and the completion of the decentralization reform," he said.

Zubko also asked the European parliamentarians with a request to approve the "Azov sanctions package" against the Russian Federation as soon as possible, which will help to deter further the Russian aggression in the Azov Sea and Kerch Strait water area and release Ukrainian sailors from captivity. The sanctions concern both sectoral and personal restrictive measures.