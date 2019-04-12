Economy

17:01 12.04.2019

Germany to issue extra EUR 85 mln for building premises for IDPs, social projects in Donbas

1 min read

The German government has decided to issue an additional EUR85 million for the construction of premises for internally displaced persons (IDP) and the development of social projects in Donbas, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"The signal in support of our country was the decision of the German government to issue an additional almost EUR 85 million, which, in particular, will be used for the construction of premises for internally displaced persons and the development of social infrastructure in the east of Ukraine!" Poroshenko wrote on Twitter, following a joint briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Tags: #donbas #poroshenko #ukraine #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:58 12.04.2019
French President Macron meeting with Zelensky –

French President Macron meeting with Zelensky –

18:57 12.04.2019
Kuchma sees Ukraine's future in parliamentary-presidential rule

Kuchma sees Ukraine's future in parliamentary-presidential rule

18:46 12.04.2019
Men's squash team of Ukraine takes bronze in European Team Championships in Lisbon

Men's squash team of Ukraine takes bronze in European Team Championships in Lisbon

18:43 12.04.2019
Germany wants fair elections in Ukraine, will support Kyiv regardless of result

Germany wants fair elections in Ukraine, will support Kyiv regardless of result

15:23 12.04.2019
Neither Zelensky, nor Poroshenko have asked for meeting with Putin

Neither Zelensky, nor Poroshenko have asked for meeting with Putin

14:26 12.04.2019
Interpipe could issue eurobonds for $330 mln as part of debt restructuring

Interpipe could issue eurobonds for $330 mln as part of debt restructuring

14:18 12.04.2019
Violations during first round of presidential elections did not influence

Violations during first round of presidential elections did not influence

12:30 12.04.2019
Health Ministry introducing continuing professional development system for doctors

Health Ministry introducing continuing professional development system for doctors

12:25 12.04.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Hordeyev from post of Kherson regional administration head, appoints acting head Dmytro Butriy

Poroshenko dismisses Hordeyev from post of Kherson regional administration head, appoints acting head Dmytro Butriy

11:48 12.04.2019
Poroshenko, chairman of German CDU discuss situation in Donbas, Crimea occupied by Russia

Poroshenko, chairman of German CDU discuss situation in Donbas, Crimea occupied by Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

LATEST

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

Ukrtelecom to invest UAH 270 mln in fiber optic Internet network with help of SID Bank

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD