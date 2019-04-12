Germany to issue extra EUR 85 mln for building premises for IDPs, social projects in Donbas

The German government has decided to issue an additional EUR85 million for the construction of premises for internally displaced persons (IDP) and the development of social projects in Donbas, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"The signal in support of our country was the decision of the German government to issue an additional almost EUR 85 million, which, in particular, will be used for the construction of premises for internally displaced persons and the development of social infrastructure in the east of Ukraine!" Poroshenko wrote on Twitter, following a joint briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.