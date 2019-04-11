Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

PJSC Ukrnafta in March 2019 increased oil and condensate production by 6.4% (7,700 tonnes) compared to March 2018, to 128,800 tonnes, the press service of the company has reported.

Natural gas production increased by 12.9% (11.4 million cubic meters), to 100.1 million cubic meters.

The average daily production, respectively, amounted to 4,200 tonnes of oil and 3.2 million cubic meters of gas.

As reported, according to the non-audited statements, in 2018 Ukrnafta received UAH 6.628 billion of net profit against UAH 101.771 million of profit for 2017.

Last year, the company increased its oil and gas condensate production by 5% compared with 2017, to 1.448 million tonnes. Gas production decreased by 2.3%, to 1.082 billion cubic meters, production of liquefied gas by 5.2%, to 110,000 tonnes.