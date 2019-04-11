Economy

17:04 11.04.2019

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

1 min read
Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

PJSC Ukrnafta in March 2019 increased oil and condensate production by 6.4% (7,700 tonnes) compared to March 2018, to 128,800 tonnes, the press service of the company has reported.

Natural gas production increased by 12.9% (11.4 million cubic meters), to 100.1 million cubic meters.

The average daily production, respectively, amounted to 4,200 tonnes of oil and 3.2 million cubic meters of gas.

As reported, according to the non-audited statements, in 2018 Ukrnafta received UAH 6.628 billion of net profit against UAH 101.771 million of profit for 2017.

Last year, the company increased its oil and gas condensate production by 5% compared with 2017, to 1.448 million tonnes. Gas production decreased by 2.3%, to 1.082 billion cubic meters, production of liquefied gas by 5.2%, to 110,000 tonnes.

Tags: #oil #production #ukrnafta #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:17 11.04.2019
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

16:06 11.04.2019
PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

15:52 11.04.2019
Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

15:33 11.04.2019
Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

14:54 11.04.2019
Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

14:23 11.04.2019
Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

13:36 11.04.2019
Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

11:58 11.04.2019
Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

11:09 11.04.2019
Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

11:08 11.04.2019
Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

LATEST

Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

Ukrtelecom to invest UAH 270 mln in fiber optic Internet network with help of SID Bank

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

Horizon Capital's EEGF III becomes minority shareholder in Dobrobut medical chain

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's lawsuit seeking to return shares in PrivatBank for April 16

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD