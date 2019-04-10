Economy

11:12 10.04.2019

Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Andriy Kobolev has called on gas market players in Ukraine to create gas reserve stocks in the conditions of a threat of termination of contracts with Russia's Gazprom from January 1, 2020.

"European practice and the Ukrainian law on the gas market provides for the creation of reserve stocks by all gas supplying companies without exception. In past years, the reserve stock requirement was ignored. Now it is the time to return to this issue. The government, Naftogaz and all gas market players must properly prepare for the next heating season," he wrote on his page in the Facebook social network.

Kobolev also said that this year Ukraine faces the task of creating gas stocks of about 20 billion cubic meters in the underground gas storage facilities, which will guarantee the passage of the next heating season, regardless of weather conditions and political situation. In addition, the head of Naftogaz recalled that at present, Naftogaz is working to attract the funds required for the purchase and injection of gas into underground storage facilities.

Tags: #naftogaz #gaz
