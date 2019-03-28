Kyivstar launches Cisco Jasper platform to manage М2М SIM cards

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator (Kyiv) has launched the М2М (machine-to-machine) SIM card management center from Cisco Jasper for corporate clients of the operator, according to a posting on the website of Kyivstar.

The company said that the cloud platform will allow Kyivstar business clients to easily manage M2M SIM cards, optimizing resources, costs and operations. According to the operator, there are already more than 1.5 million cards.

"The number of M2M SIM cards is steadily growing, which means that the business needs for their control and management are increasing, since these cards are often located in remote locations. To exceed the expectations of business customers, we offer Cisco Jasper M2M control center, the leading platform in the world," Director for Corporate Market Business Development at Kyivstar Yevhen Krazhan said, commenting on the launch of the platform.

As the operator said, the Cisco Jasper Management Center allows business customers to: quickly scale business processes; reduce the cost of the information system in the process of its creation and operation; provide reliable quality of service; streamline the implementation of any type of mobile devices; protect the deployment of IoT technology with a multi-level security system.

"We are pleased to have entered the Ukrainian market, and Kyivstar, with their high-speed mobile networks, has chosen Cisco as a partner to expand the capabilities of business customers on their way to implementing IoT [the Internet of Things] technologies. We hope the partnership with Kyivstar will help the IoT industry in Ukraine to grow and prosper," Global IoT Cloud Manager at Cisco IoT Cindy Patterson said.