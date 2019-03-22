U.S. Embassy in Ukraine concerned with changes to Naftogaz's charter

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is concerned about the decision of the Ukrainian government to change the charter of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy and potential consequences of the changes, the press service of the embassy has reported.

"We are closely reviewing the unexpected changes to Naftogaz Ukrainey's charter and are concerned about the potential consequences of these changes," the press service said on Twitter.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the charter of Naftogaz, authorizing shareholders to elect and dismiss the chairman and members of the board without proposals of the supervisory board.

The Cabinet of Ministers also said in the document that the date of expiration of contracts with members and the head of the board is the day of their dismissal.

The new regulations also provide for the conversion of Naftogaz from a public to a private joint stock company.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises in the country. The holding is a monopolist for transit and storage of natural gas in underground storage facilities, as well as for oil transportation through the country.