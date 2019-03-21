Economy

20:47 21.03.2019

British court's ban on Gazprom's withdrawing assets from England and Netherlands remains in force – Naftogaz

1 min read
British court's ban on Gazprom's withdrawing assets from England and Netherlands remains in force – Naftogaz

The Commercial Court of England has suspended proceedings in the case on the enforcement in the territory of England and Wales of the decision of the ArbitrationInstitute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce on the transit dispute between Naftogaz and Gazprom, imposing certain obligations on Gazprom, in particular regarding non-hiding and non-withdrawing its assets from the jurisdictions of England and the Netherlands, the press service of the Ukrainian company has said.

"In addition, Gazprom is obliged within 28 days from the time the application is satisfied to transfer cash security to the court's account or the escrow account of one of the London banks as a guarantee of fulfilling the court requirements," Naftogaz said.

The Ukrainian company says if Gazprom fails to comply with the court decision it will be sanctioned in the form of fines or criminalization of directors or other officials, and Naftogaz will be able to continue executing the decision of the Stockholm arbitration without hindrance in the territory of England and Wales.

Tags: #naftogaz #gazprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:58 21.03.2019
Cabinet expects Naftogaz to increase gas production by 10.3% in 2019

Cabinet expects Naftogaz to increase gas production by 10.3% in 2019

16:43 20.03.2019
Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

17:28 13.03.2019
Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

11:27 11.03.2019
Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko has no intention to run for post of Naftogaz chief

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko has no intention to run for post of Naftogaz chief

18:13 06.03.2019
Kobolev wants to complete arbitration with Gazprom as head of Naftogaz

Kobolev wants to complete arbitration with Gazprom as head of Naftogaz

13:16 06.03.2019
Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

15:34 04.03.2019
Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

15:24 28.02.2019
Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

14:55 28.02.2019
Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

17:39 25.02.2019
Naftogaz to buy 4 bcm of gas from Ukrnafta for funds from special obligations compensation

Naftogaz to buy 4 bcm of gas from Ukrnafta for funds from special obligations compensation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet expects Naftogaz to increase gas production by 10.3% in 2019

Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

Economy ministry creates working group to defend Ukraine in possible arbitration regarding round logs

DTEK Grids warns of disconnection of some important infrastructure facilities from power supply from April 1

LATEST

Ukrainian Insurance Group will increase charter capital by 83%

Growth of Ukraine's GDP accelerates to 3.3% in 2018 – statistics

Veltliner insurer raises assets by 4.8% in 2018

Russian Federation Council, State Duma members, Russian govt officials, advisors included in Ukraine's expanded list of personal sanctions

LPN and eurobond quotations as of 18:00 Kyiv time on March 21

Supreme Court forbids “Tzytramon-Zdorovie” production

Wintershall: European Parliament resolution against Nord Stream 2 can't stop project

Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Nasalyk: foreign companies interested in development of hydrocarbon fields in Ukraine on PSA terms

MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD