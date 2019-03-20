Economy

16:43 20.03.2019

Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

 Ukraine plans in the spring and autumn of 2019 to increase the volume of gas pumped into its underground gas storage facilities (UGS) by 3 billion cubic meters (bcm) to start the next heating season with the reserves of about 20 billion cubic meters, head of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has said.

"We are carrying out an assessment of what we need in order to survive the toughest option. To get through this winter we need to pump 3 billion cubic meters of gas more into UGS than we usually put in there," Kobolev said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to Kobolev, such precautions are associated with the expectation of disruption by the Russian Federation of negotiations on the extension of the contract for gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transportation system, which could lead to a gas shortage and an increase in prices for it next winter.

