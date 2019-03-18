Kyivstar to provide complex business solutions for Metinvest's enterprises

The largest Ukrainian mobile communications operator Kyivstar has won a tender to select a mobile communication operator to service the largest mining and metallurgical group in the country Metinvest initiated by the logistic and procurement directorate of Metinvest Holding LLC and Metinvest Digital LLC.

"Intensive piloting of projects using new technologies together with mechanisms for rapid testing of ideas in the digital field allows the Metinvest Digital team to increase the digital maturity of the Metinvest Group..," Kyivstar said in a press release on March 15, citing Metinvest Digital Director of the IT service provision department Serhiy Fedchun.

According to him, the long term cooperation with Kyivstar will allow Metinvest to build reliable channels to create a platform for digital business solutions and significantly increase the level of mobile services for the group's employees.

Director for Corporate Market Business Development at Kyivstar Yevhen Krazhan said that the cooperation of the companies is a long term strategic project. Under the terms of the signed agreement, it envisages the provision of high quality mobile communications and related services to employees of the Metinvest Group, cooperation in projects for digital modernization of enterprises and the creation of high-tech conditions for the efficient operation of the business.

Director for Logistics and Procurement at Metinvest Holding LLC Oleksiy Hromakov said that the agreement also fixes transparent pricing and flexible optimal tariff plans for five years in order to minimize communication costs both in Ukraine and abroad.