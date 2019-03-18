Economy

11:31 18.03.2019

Kyivstar to provide complex business solutions for Metinvest's enterprises

2 min read
Kyivstar to provide complex business solutions for Metinvest's enterprises

The largest Ukrainian mobile communications operator Kyivstar has won a tender to select a mobile communication operator to service the largest mining and metallurgical group in the country Metinvest initiated by the logistic and procurement directorate of Metinvest Holding LLC and Metinvest Digital LLC.

"Intensive piloting of projects using new technologies together with mechanisms for rapid testing of ideas in the digital field allows the Metinvest Digital team to increase the digital maturity of the Metinvest Group..," Kyivstar said in a press release on March 15, citing Metinvest Digital Director of the IT service provision department Serhiy Fedchun.

According to him, the long term cooperation with Kyivstar will allow Metinvest to build reliable channels to create a platform for digital business solutions and significantly increase the level of mobile services for the group's employees.

Director for Corporate Market Business Development at Kyivstar Yevhen Krazhan said that the cooperation of the companies is a long term strategic project. Under the terms of the signed agreement, it envisages the provision of high quality mobile communications and related services to employees of the Metinvest Group, cooperation in projects for digital modernization of enterprises and the creation of high-tech conditions for the efficient operation of the business.

Director for Logistics and Procurement at Metinvest Holding LLC Oleksiy Hromakov said that the agreement also fixes transparent pricing and flexible optimal tariff plans for five years in order to minimize communication costs both in Ukraine and abroad.

Tags: #kyivstar #metinvest
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:06 18.03.2019
Number of M2M cards in Kyivstar's network reaches 1.5 mln

Number of M2M cards in Kyivstar's network reaches 1.5 mln

17:32 10.12.2018
Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

11:27 06.12.2018
VEON approves Komarov Kyivstar President

VEON approves Komarov Kyivstar President

11:57 28.11.2018
Kyivstar appoints VEON chief operating officer as supervisory council head instead of financial director

Kyivstar appoints VEON chief operating officer as supervisory council head instead of financial director

18:49 23.11.2018
Kyivstar launches Star.Docs e-document flow service

Kyivstar launches Star.Docs e-document flow service

12:42 08.11.2018
Kyivstar sees 14% rise in revenue in Q3 2018, 12% rise in Jan-Sept 2018

Kyivstar sees 14% rise in revenue in Q3 2018, 12% rise in Jan-Sept 2018

11:33 30.10.2018
Metinvest joins Association of Industrial Automation of Ukraine for IT sector development

Metinvest joins Association of Industrial Automation of Ukraine for IT sector development

10:27 04.10.2018
Mobile communications operator lifecell to challenge refusal of competition agency to admit price violations by Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar in some regions

Mobile communications operator lifecell to challenge refusal of competition agency to admit price violations by Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar in some regions

20:06 31.08.2018
Metinvest sees revenue rise by almost 10%, EBITDA by 3.1%, debt down by 2.9% in June

Metinvest sees revenue rise by almost 10%, EBITDA by 3.1%, debt down by 2.9% in June

11:18 02.08.2018
Kyivstar sees 8% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2018, 11.4% rise in revenue

Kyivstar sees 8% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2018, 11.4% rise in revenue

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Infrastructure Ministry to develop Vietnamese port Lotus as logistics center for Ukrainian goods

Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

LATEST

Infrastructure Ministry to develop Vietnamese port Lotus as logistics center for Ukrainian goods

Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

Most financial experts expect no change in speed in reforms after elections – express poll by CFA Society Ukraine

Kyivvodokanal announces intl tender to reconstruct Bortnychi wastewater treatment plant for $1 bln

Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

Finland's support project for Ukrainian school reform provides EUR 6 mln of non-refundable assistance - Education ministry

Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD