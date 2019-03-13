Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

The supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukraine has proposed the Cabinet of Ministers to extend the powers of company head Andriy Kobolev until March 22, 2020.

According to a letter signed by head of the supervisory board Clare Spottiswoode, published by the Ekonomichna Pravda edition, the corresponding proposal was unanimously supported by the board at a meeting on March 11.

It is proposed to halve the current level of the company head's wage to UAH 520,500 without paying monthly and quarterly bonuses. At the same time, Kobolev can claim for bonuses based on the results of work for 2019 if a GTS operator ready for certification is created and gas production is increased by January 1, 2020.

As reported, the contract with incumbent CEO of Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev expires on March 22, 2019. In February 2019, the Naftogaz supervisory board sent a letter to the prime minister confirming the need to extend the employment contract with Kobolev for three years with an increase in his wage.