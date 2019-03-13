Economy

17:28 13.03.2019

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

1 min read
Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

 The supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukraine has proposed the Cabinet of Ministers to extend the powers of company head Andriy Kobolev until March 22, 2020.

According to a letter signed by head of the supervisory board Clare Spottiswoode, published by the Ekonomichna Pravda edition, the corresponding proposal was unanimously supported by the board at a meeting on March 11.

It is proposed to halve the current level of the company head's wage to UAH 520,500 without paying monthly and quarterly bonuses. At the same time, Kobolev can claim for bonuses based on the results of work for 2019 if a GTS operator ready for certification is created and gas production is increased by January 1, 2020.

As reported, the contract with incumbent CEO of Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev expires on March 22, 2019. In February 2019, the Naftogaz supervisory board sent a letter to the prime minister confirming the need to extend the employment contract with Kobolev for three years with an increase in his wage.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #gaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:27 11.03.2019
Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko has no intention to run for post of Naftogaz chief

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko has no intention to run for post of Naftogaz chief

18:13 06.03.2019
Kobolev wants to complete arbitration with Gazprom as head of Naftogaz

Kobolev wants to complete arbitration with Gazprom as head of Naftogaz

13:16 06.03.2019
Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

15:34 04.03.2019
Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

15:24 28.02.2019
Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

14:55 28.02.2019
Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

17:39 25.02.2019
Naftogaz to buy 4 bcm of gas from Ukrnafta for funds from special obligations compensation

Naftogaz to buy 4 bcm of gas from Ukrnafta for funds from special obligations compensation

14:22 22.02.2019
Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

18:09 14.02.2019
Naftogaz urges government, local authorities to join efforts to boost gas production in Ukraine

Naftogaz urges government, local authorities to join efforts to boost gas production in Ukraine

10:34 12.02.2019
Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukraine placing $350 mln 2028 eurobonds at 9.75% – Finance ministry

TAScombank owner Tigipko resigns as chairman of board of financial institution

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko has no intention to run for post of Naftogaz chief

LATEST

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukraine placing $350 mln 2028 eurobonds at 9.75% – Finance ministry

“Darnitsa” increases its net profit by 31% - to UAH 449 million in 2018

TAScombank owner Tigipko resigns as chairman of board of financial institution

U.S. Jabil to launch second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B-' with outlook stable

Trend towards hryvnia strengthening supported by favorable external conditions – NBU

Ukrnafta posts about UAH 6 bln of net profit in 2018 – unaudited data

Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD