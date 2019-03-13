Economy

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2019 will launch a pilot project for the transfer to concession of Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations, chairman of the company Yevhen Kravtsov has said in an interview with the Segodnya media portal.

"We are already launching a pilot project on the concession of two stations, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky, this year. We are working to involve the EBRD and the World Bank in the process in order to carry out inspections, technical stages, and prepare technical documentation," he said.

According to Kravtsov, both stations need expansion and reconstruction.

"Considering that the central railway station in Kyiv is the main railway station of the country, it is foolish to begin concession or using new mechanisms from it," the head of Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

According to Kravtsov, the potential of this station is huge, today it is a model of architecture, but Ukrzaliznytsia can make it a real landmark of the country.

