Kobolev wants to complete arbitration with Gazprom as head of Naftogaz

Chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev wants to complete arbitration proceedings with Russia's Gazprom still holding his post, he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

In such a way he explained the main motivation to retain the position, noting that he had no cash interest after a voluntary decision to transfer all his wage and other income received during 2019 for charity.

Earlier on March 6, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman announced that the government would announce a tender for the position of head of Naftogaz. The contract with incumbent head Kobolev under the decision of the government expires on March 22.

The Cabinet expects the supervisory board of Naftogaz and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade to submit proposals on the members of the company's board by March 14. Applications from the persons who wish to participate in the tender are accepted within 30 calendar days from the date of publication of the announcement of the competition.