Economy

13:16 06.03.2019

Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

1 min read
Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will announce a tender to select CEO of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"We today make the decision to announce a public and open tender in line with the principles of good corporate governance from March 23 to select CEO of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy," he said.

As reported, the supervisory board of Naftogaz voted in favor of extending powers of Andriy Kobolev, the contract with whom under a decision of the government will expire on March 22. However, the board did not make the final decision without agreeing it with the government.

The supervisory board sent a letter to Groysman and the Economic Development and Trade Ministry, confirming the necessity of extending the contract with Kobolev for three years. In turn, Groysman said that the government did not make any decisions on the signing of the new contract with the manager of Naftogaz.

Tags: #groysman #naftogaz #gaz #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:09 05.03.2019
PM proposes that Naftogaz installs gas meters at houses of regional gas supplier's consumers, brings recourse actions

PM proposes that Naftogaz installs gas meters at houses of regional gas supplier's consumers, brings recourse actions

16:46 05.03.2019
Ukrainian marines carry out air landing with full combat equipment in Mykolaiv region

Ukrainian marines carry out air landing with full combat equipment in Mykolaiv region

16:01 05.03.2019
Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

11:48 05.03.2019
Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

10:01 05.03.2019
Ukraine reports decrease in cases of measles – Health ministry

Ukraine reports decrease in cases of measles – Health ministry

09:31 05.03.2019
Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

15:34 04.03.2019
Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

13:17 04.03.2019
Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

09:28 04.03.2019
Groysman: Ukraine needs support of intl community, including financial

Groysman: Ukraine needs support of intl community, including financial

19:04 01.03.2019
Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

AD

HOT NEWS

Klimkin: Effective unbundling of Naftogaz important for Ukraine's strong position in tripartite gas talks

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

Ukroboronprom ensures import substitution of Russian components by 70% – concern head

LATEST

Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

Hyundai Corporation considering participation in subway development project in Kharkiv

Akhmetov increases assets by $0.5 bln – Forbes rating

Klimkin: Effective unbundling of Naftogaz important for Ukraine's strong position in tripartite gas talks

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

"Укрпошта" пропонує місцевим громадам Київської області тримісячний пілот із відновлення обсягу поштових послуг - Омелян

Ukroboronprom ensures import substitution of Russian components by 70% – concern head

NBU to review criteria for determining systemically important banks

Ukraine raises second loan of EUR 529 mln under World Bank guarantee – Finance Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD