Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

Kyiv's District Administrative Court has declared unlawful and invalid resolution No. 315 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated April 27, 2016, which, inter alia, determines the procedure for setting the price of natural gas for the needs of the population, the Sudova Vlada Ukrainy online portal reports.

"The court made such a decision in connection with the violation by the government of the procedure for adopting the contested decision regarding its coordination with the Secretariat of the Energy Community and the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine, the promulgation of the draft resolution, etc., which generally led to preventing a significant circle of interested parties from participating in the adoption of the contested decision. These violations were recognized by the court as significant and testifying to noncompliance with the requirements of regulatory acts having the highest legal force when adopting this resolution," a statement reads.

The court explained that the term of consideration of the case on the suit of Yulia Tymoshenko and the public movement "Tariff Mobilization" was delayed due to the change in the composition of the panel of judges, which led to consideration of the case from the very beginning, the planning of judicial examinations and the total burden on judges for consideration of administrative affairs.