Economy

10:30 01.03.2019

Lukashenko agrees to common currency with Russia with issuing center in St. Petersburg

1 min read
Lukashenko agrees to common currency with Russia with issuing center in St. Petersburg

It is possible to create a common currency that will be "a common ruble," not Russian ruble in the Union State, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"They are now offering currency to us. He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] tells me rhetorically that it will of course be the ruble. I am saying of course it will be the ruble. You have rubles and we have rubles. Why do we need thalers? That's not the issue. It will not be the Russian or Belarusian ruble, it will be our common ruble, if it is," Lukashenko said at a meeting with public and media in Minsk on Friday.

Tags: #russia #belarus #lukashenko #currency
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:01 28.02.2019
Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

16:49 26.02.2019
Poroshenko reports on DDOS-attacks on Ukrainian CEC from Russia on Feb 24-25

Poroshenko reports on DDOS-attacks on Ukrainian CEC from Russia on Feb 24-25

11:52 26.02.2019
Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

10:00 26.02.2019
Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

14:45 21.02.2019
Belarus plans to improve relations with NATO, further pursue strategic military cooperation with Russia – Defense Ministry

Belarus plans to improve relations with NATO, further pursue strategic military cooperation with Russia – Defense Ministry

12:59 21.02.2019
Nord Stream 2 will diversify gas supplies to EU together with transit via Ukraine - Altmaier

Nord Stream 2 will diversify gas supplies to EU together with transit via Ukraine - Altmaier

09:54 21.02.2019
Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

09:48 21.02.2019
Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

18:25 20.02.2019
Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

14:45 20.02.2019
U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

AD

HOT NEWS

Groysman, Dombrovskis discuss terms of second EUR 500 mln tranche under IV program of cooperation with EU

Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

Our task is to raise minimum wage to $300 and we can reach this – Groysman

Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

LATEST

Groysman, Dombrovskis discuss terms of second EUR 500 mln tranche under IV program of cooperation with EU

Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

IT Kontrakt buys CoreValue from Insoft Capital and AVentures Capital

Almost 1.9 mln pensioners will get UAH 2,400 extra payment in March and April – Reva

Our task is to raise minimum wage to $300 and we can reach this – Groysman

Kernel posts $164 mln net profit in H1, 2019FY

Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD