Economy

14:20 18.02.2019

Ukraine cuts gas stocks by 40% since start of heating season

2 min read
Ukraine since the start of the heating season on November 7, 2018 through February 16, 2019 decreased its natural gas stocks in the underground gas storage facilities by 6.886 billion cubic meters (bcm), or by 40%, to 10.309 bcm, according to data from JSC Ukrtransgaz.

According to the calculations of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, on November 7 through November 30 some 1.075 bcm of gas was pumped from the underground gas storage facilities (44.73 million cubic meters (mcm) a day), in December 2018 – 2.246 bcm (72.45 mcm a day), and in January 2019 – 2.701 bcm (87.13 mcm a day), and on February 1 through February 16 – 864.44 mcm, including on February 16 – 43.96 mcm.

Gas pumping from storage a year ago – February 16, 2018 – amounted to 94.29 mcm with reserves of 11.162 bcm, two years ago – 62.89 mcm with reserves of 8.707 bcm, three years ago – 23.69 mcm with reserves of 10.436 bcm, four years ago – 58.02 mcm with reserves of 8.451 bcm.

As reported, in 2018, total gas pumping from underground storage facilities exceeded its pumping to them by 0.82 bcm, while in 2017, pumping into the facilities exceeded pumping from them by 2.733 bcm.

In general, over the past year, the largest monthly pumping from storage was recorded in February (2.529 bcm or 90.34 mcm a day), and the largest monthly pumping into storage - in August (1.801 bcm or 58.11 mcm a day).

Ukrtransgaz, a wholly owned subsidiary of Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates Ukraine's gas transmission system and 12 underground gas storage facilities with 31 billion cubic meters of capacity.

