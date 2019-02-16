Poroshenko on trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt: It's realistic to reach $2 bln

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko believes that Egypt and Ukraine can achieve a trade turnover of $2 billion.

Egypt is a very good trading partner from the point of view of the agrarian market and from the point of view of possible export of engineering products. Today it's absolutely realistic for us to reach the figure of $2 billion, Poroshenko told journalists in Munich on Friday.

Poroshenko noted that the agreements reached during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during the Munich Security Conference provide for extensive cooperation in the military-technical sector and in the economy, as well as in the fields of education and culture.

I raised the issue of the safety of Ukrainian tourists. Even in more difficult times, when many refused to fly to Egypt, we still had the opportunity for Ukrainians to visit Egypt. Today, the level of safety is already much higher, Poroshenko noted.

He also stressed that Ukraine and Egypt are coordinating their actions to effectively respond to possible terrorist threats.