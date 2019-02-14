Naftogaz urges government, local authorities to join efforts to boost gas production in Ukraine

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in response to criticism from Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman about the failure of JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia (UGV) to boost gas production to 20 billion cubic meters in 2020, has called on the government and local authorities to join forces to increase Ukrainian gas production.

In its press release, Naftogaz recalled that the Cabinet's concept for the development of the country's gas production industry, which was approved in 2016, called the "large-scale geological prospecting of new fields" as its number one task.