Economy

09:58 30.01.2019

Naftogaz CEO to donate his salary to charity until late 2019

2 min read
Naftogaz CEO to donate his salary to charity until late 2019

 Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Andriy Kobolev has said that he had decided to donate all his salary and other income to three charitable funds until the end of the current calendar year.

"My salary, unfortunately, has become a political issue, everyone is footballing it. Elections, the issue is interesting, not many people in Ukraine earn a big salary. This is a very popular story. It is used for political purposes. And this pressure that the government also feels, led to the fact that it attempted to intervene not in its powers, because according to the law on joint stock companies, approval of my salary and the conditions of my contract is the exclusive powers of the supervisory board [of Naftogaz Ukrainy]. To remove these prospects from the political arena, I made a decision from February of this year until the end of this calendar year, that is, until the end of the political process, I will transfer all my income to charitable needs," Kobolev said on the ICTV TV channel on Monday evening.

He said that this will be his income in the form of salary, bonuses, surcharges – everything that he receives at Naftogaz Ukrainy will be fully donated to three charitable organizations: Home Front in support of the families of the dead soldiers, Save Life in support of the Armed Forces and Tabletochki to help children with cancer. Kobolev also said that he will report on this every month.

"I really hope that my decision will remove the politicization and tension around this issue, because it is not about my salary, but it is actually about canceling the entire corporate reform. The entire country and the parliament decided to transfer the authority to set all remuneration terms and other conditions for heads of state-owned companies to supervisory boards, without exception. And this reform needs to be retained. Its cancellation will be catastrophic, negative for the budget, for the country and for the success of such things as the Stockholm arbitration," Kobolev said.

He expressed the hope that after his decision, the political pressure that forces the prime minister to react to the criticism of high salaries in Naftogaz will disappear.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz
AD

MORE ABOUT

Stockholm arbitration starts first meeting on second dispute between Naftogaz and Gazprom

Naftogaz early Feb to present unbundling plan with concession – Naftogaz CEO

Natural gas reserves sufficient for living through winter — Naftogaz chief

Extension of gas transit contract with Gazprom on old conditions not advisable over absence of volume guarantees – Naftogaz CCO

One should not wait for concrete results from Ukraine-EU-Russia gas talks – Naftogaz CCO

Naftogaz to continue search for Gazprom assets in Switzerland to recover $2.6 bln under arbitration decision

Holding of talks behind scenes with Russia results in negative results – Naftogaz CEO

Naftogaz assesses loss for Ukraine from 2009 gas contracts at $32 bln – Naftogaz CEO

Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

Naftogaz CEO proposes creating single database of gas consumers allowing all market players to access it

LATEST

Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

Nord Stream 2 AG still in project finance talks, seeking 6 bln euros

Lukashenko meets with Ukrainian envoy at Minsk talks Marchuk

NBT to invest EUR1 bln in wind plant in Ukraine, Scatec Solar EUR180 mln in solar plant, Norsk Solar EUR9 mln

DTEK ready to compete in renewable energy on terms of auctions

Ukrainian gas traders preparing to test gas exports to Europe

Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

TIU Canada seeks to buy two solar power plant building projects in Odesa region

Ukraine's state debt grows by 4.77% in U.S. dollars, by 2.17% in hryvnias in Dec 2018 – Finance ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD