Economy

15:58 28.01.2019

Stockholm arbitration starts first meeting on second dispute between Naftogaz and Gazprom

1 min read
Stockholm arbitration starts first meeting on second dispute between Naftogaz and Gazprom

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce on January 28 began its first meeting on the second transit dispute between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gazprom (Russia), Executive Director of the Ukrainian company Yuriy Vitrenko said on his Facebook page.

In July 2018, Naftogaz filed a lawsuit to the Stockholm arbitration with the demand to revise the transit rate of March 18, 2018 and reimbursement from Gazprom to about $12.5 billion. Gazprom, in turn, filed a lawsuit to terminate the transit contract with Naftogaz, which expires at the end of this year. The arbitration combined the claims in one case.

Naftogaz also demands to compensate for losses for Gazprom's failure to fulfill the gas supply contract (as amended by the previous arbitration).

Vitrenko earlier explained that the difference between the revised contract price (the formula that was changed by the previous arbitration court) and the price at which Naftogaz is forced to replace gas supplies from Gazprom with gas supplies from Europe is subject to compensation.

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz #stockholm_court #gazprom
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz early Feb to present unbundling plan with concession – Naftogaz CEO

Natural gas reserves sufficient for living through winter — Naftogaz chief

Extension of gas transit contract with Gazprom on old conditions not advisable over absence of volume guarantees – Naftogaz CCO

Nord Stream 2 will allow Russia to force terms for gas supply and transit both to Europe and Ukraine - Vitrenko

One should not wait for concrete results from Ukraine-EU-Russia gas talks – Naftogaz CCO

Naftogaz to continue search for Gazprom assets in Switzerland to recover $2.6 bln under arbitration decision

Holding of talks behind scenes with Russia results in negative results – Naftogaz CEO

Naftogaz assesses loss for Ukraine from 2009 gas contracts at $32 bln – Naftogaz CEO

Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

Naftogaz CEO proposes creating single database of gas consumers allowing all market players to access it

LATEST

DTEK ready to compete in renewable energy on terms of auctions

Ukrainian gas traders preparing to test gas exports to Europe

Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

TIU Canada seeks to buy two solar power plant building projects in Odesa region

Ukraine's state debt grows by 4.77% in U.S. dollars, by 2.17% in hryvnias in Dec 2018 – Finance ministry

Future gas transit agreements with Russia must meet EU legislation, rulings of Arbitration Institute of SCC — Ukrainian FM

SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

Horizon Capital raises $200 mln for EEGF III to invest in Ukraine, Moldova

More than 230 businesses started working in Ukraine since 2014 thanks to foreign investors — Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD