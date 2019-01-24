Economy

Natural gas reserves sufficient for living through winter — Naftogaz chief

Ukraine will be able to live through winter without any problems with the available natural gas reserves, which have decreased by 5 billion cubic meters of gas to 12.2 billion cubic meters since the start of the heating season, Andriy Kobolyev, CEO of the national JSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, has said.

"We will have enough resources," he told a correspondent of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, January 24, speaking on the sidelines of the Ukrainian Breakfast event organized by the Viktor Pinchuk Foundation there.

Commenting on the fact that the gas reserves are currently at 1.2 billion cubic meters, which is lower than a year ago, and are being consumed faster, Kobolyev said: "This is our plan for managing our reserves and floating capital. Everything is going according to our plan."

When asked about significantly lower imports this year, compared to the same period last year, the head of Naftogaz said: "We started with the record high reserves; therefore, we have such a tactic of working with markets now: we are trying to buy at a lower price and don't buy when the price is high."

