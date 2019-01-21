Economy

One should not wait for concrete results from Ukraine-EU-Russia gas talks – Naftogaz CCO

Ukraine does not count on achieving results during the trilateral Ukraine-EU-Russia talks regarding Russian gas transit after 2019 due to the absence of real negotiations, Naftogaz Ukrainy Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"We are not waiting for the successful completion of these negotiations, but we expect that real negotiations will begin. So far we have seen that there are no real negotiations," Vitrenko said on the eve of the negotiations, which will be held at the political level (ministerial level) in Brussels in the afternoon on Monday.

He said that in order to obtain concrete results during the current negotiations, it was necessary for the experts to build up agreements that could be signed or agreed upon at the political level. "This is a serious issue in which there are too many technical aspects. It is impossible to coordinate technical aspects during a political meeting," the representative of the Ukrainian company said.

According to him, during the current meeting, the Ukrainian side hopes to hear "the position of the Russian side." "Until now, it has been that there can be no negotiations at all until the so-called balance is restored - until Ukraine refuses its victory in the Stockholm arbitration. Perhaps now they will begin real transit negotiations," Vitrenko said.

The representative of Naftogaz also reminded about Ukraine's position, which is that "Ukraine remains a reliable partner, which is able to provide transit of gas through the territory of Ukraine in full compliance with European rules."

"For us, this is basic: in full compliance with European rules. And our position regarding it is unwavering. We are not ready for the special conditions that we had previously with Russia, which were enslaving for Ukraine," he said.

Vitrenko also said that the Ukrainian side is interested in purchase of gas by European companies on the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation. "And it can be not only Russian gas, but also [gas] from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan," the Naftogaz representative said.

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz #gaz
Interfax-Ukraine
