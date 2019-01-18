Economy

10:23 18.01.2019

Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

1 min read
Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

 Russia at the trilateral gas talks on the conditions of gas transit across Ukraine and imports of gas by Ukraine after 2019 will play for time until the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine are completed and due to the fact that there will not be new contracts Russia could halt gas transit early 2020, Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Andriy Kobolev has said.

"My opinion is that they are playing for time until the political process is complete," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Kobolev said that, subject to the negotiation of new contracts throughout 2019, there will be enough time to conclude them after the parliamentary elections, but the option of stopping transit is still possible.

"Is it likely that Gazprom will refuse [from signing new contracts] and will try to enter 2020 without a contract? - Yes, this happened earlier. Can it disable transit?.. Maybe... It was done twice: in 2006 and 2009. Both times in January, creating fierce pressure on both Europe and Ukraine, " Naftogaz CEO said.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #gaz #gazprom
