Decommissioning compressor shops operating for pumping gas to Ukraine by Gazprom violates Russia's promises on transit guarantees – Naftogaz chief

CEO of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has called on the European Union (EU) to objectively evaluate the uncertain benefits and real threats posed by the construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the loss of gas transit through the gas transmission systems (GTS) of Ukraine, pointing to the actions of Gazprom that violate the assurances of conservation this transit after 2019.

"Gazprom announced that it is decommissioning compressor shops in the Ukrainian direction - despite promises and assurances that the Russian government would have allegedly given to our European partners, Russia is not going to provide guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine's GTS after 2019," Kobolev said, answering to a requirement of Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Earlier this week an interview of Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Moscow LLC Alexander Babakov was published, where he said that the company sticks to the program to decommission extra facilities approved by the Gazprom's board. The first stage of the program includes seven compressor shops.

In 2017, Gazprom decommissioned one of the shops of the Dolzhnskaya compressor station, and in 2018 – two shops of the Kurskaya and Donskaya compressor stations, Babakov said. In next two years the company plans to decommission four more shops, he said.

Kobolev is confident that Gazprom plans to transfer transit to the Nord Stream, which will irreparably damage Europe's energy security. According to him, if the construction of the Nord Stream 2 continues, then no one can force Russia to abandon the actual dismantling of the GTS facilities in the Ukrainian direction.

"The concentration of a significant part of export routes in the north, the refusal of gas transit through the reliable and flexible Ukrainian GTS will lead to a significant increase in technological risks," the head of Naftogaz said.