Economy

18:25 20.12.2018

Rada extends moratorium on farmland sale until 2020

The Verkhovna Rada has approved bill No. 9355-5 on extending the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land until January 1, 2020.

Some 231 people's deputies voted for the document.

As reported, the bill was supported by the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy and land relations.

The draft law, in particular, stipulates that the Cabinet of Ministers by March 1, 2019 should develop a draft law on farmland turnover and submit it to the parliament for consideration.

The authors of bill No. 9355-5 on amendments to section X "Transitional Provisions" of the Land Code of Ukraine regarding the extension of the moratorium on farmland sale, registered on December 4, 2018, are 13 people deputies, among them are Oleksandr Bakumenko, Leonid Kozachenko, Serhiy Labaziuk, Vadym Ivchenko, and Oleh Kulynych.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #moratorium #farmland
Interfax-Ukraine
