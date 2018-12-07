Economy

13:37 07.12.2018

PM announces extensive inspection of regional gas suppliers

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has announced the creation of a joint group consisting of representatives of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy, Housing and Utilities Services (NCER), Energy and Coal Industry Ministry, Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Ministry to inspect operations of gas distribution pipelines operators.

"I think that on Wednesday we will instruct this to the government or adopt some other document so that the National Commission carries out an extensive inspection of all regional gas suppliers of the country. What I hear today goes beyond the limits of authority and the population suffers from this. Probably, we will even create a joint group - NCER, representatives of the government - the Ministry of Regional Development, the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry - and we will begin to bring them around," Groysman said in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

