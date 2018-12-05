Economy

17:17 05.12.2018

Sugar beet harvest in Ukraine one mln tonnes down in 2018

2 min read
Sugar beet harvest in Ukraine one mln tonnes down in 2018

The harvesting of sugar beet in Ukraine is over, but part of the harvest is still stored on the fields, while 13.5 million tonnes of sugar beets have been dug, which is one million tonnes less than last year, the Ukrtsukor National Association of Sugar Producers has said.

"Some 13.5 million tonnes of sugar beets have been dug in the current season, which is almost one million tonnes less than last year. Despite bad weather conditions, diseases and pests, manufacturers got a high average yield of 49.4 tonnes per ha. Soil and climatic conditions and a large amount of moisture in the soil caused such an unexpected result," Vasyl Dolynsky, an analyst of the commodity markets and agriculture of the association, said.

According to him, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions with the average yield of 55-60 tonnes/ha became the most productive this year. The worst indicators were in Kharkiv region at 37 tonnes/ha and Kirovohrad region at 34.8 tonnes/ha. Many farms, mainly in the western and central regions of Ukraine, harvested more than 80 tonnes per ha on some fields.

The expert noted that problems with storage and weather and climatic conditions in the second half of summer caused abnormally low sugar content of root crops: the average sugar content of root crops is 16.3%, which is 7% lower than in the last three years.

Tags: #sugar #ukrtsukor
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine produces 758,000 tonnes of sugar by Oct 24

Ukraine boosts sugar exports by 25% in June

Ukraine by January 9 produces over 2 mln tonnes of sugar

Ukraine produces almost 1.83 mln tonnes of sugar by Dec 13

Ukraine produces almost 1.73 mln tonnes of sugar by Dec 5

Ukraine produces 1.38 mln tonnes of sugar by Nov 15 - Ukrtsukor

Ukraine exports almost 60,000 tonnes of sugar since early 2017/18 agri-year

Ukraine produces almost 650,000 tonnes of sugar as of Oct 17

Competition agency polling sugar market players on concertation in market

Ukraine exports 732,000 tonnes of sugar since early 2016/17 agri-year

LATEST

Ukrainian parliament speaker signs state budget for 2019

NBU registers Ukreximbank banking group

Ukrzaliznytsia limits number of daily trips of express train to Boryspil airport to 21

Medicine supervisor bans turnover of some Indian preparations

U.S. Department of State urges Europe not to go forward with Nord Stream 2

eBay promises to remove products with symbols of "DPR," "LPR" from its website

EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

London court decides to cancel seizure of assets of PrivatBank ex-owners - Kolomoisky's lawyers

Fozzy Group to attract UAH 1.94 bln through additional share issue

PrivatBank's claims against ex-owners grows to $3 bln, English court of appeal to determine jurisdiction of bank's claims

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD