Businessman Mishalov interested in agro processing, retains interest in 'individual metallurgy' projects

Businessman Vyacheslav Mishalov, with significant assets in several sectors, mostly concentrated in Dnipro region, considers investments in agro processing, which has export opportunities, to be promising and is interested in such facilities, he said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"I am not in the agricultural sector. Growing does not interest me, although processing, as I believe, is the next big Ukrainian whale. It is already huge, but it will be even bigger, since the various processing of agricultural crops is an endless process, very high-tech, and in Ukraine there is still a lot of space on this clearing for processing anything," Mishalov said.

In his opinion, this sector also has a lot of room for craft items, so small businesses can also enter here.

The businessman clarified that the absence of such objects in his portfolio so far is due to the fact that he has not yet come across good teams with the experience needed in processing.

Mishalov also reported that he retains interest in the company Dnipropress Steel, from whose owners he left, but has an option to purchase this enterprise according to the concluded "rather complex agreement".

According to him, the enterprise continues to conduct a very active large modernization program, and the businessman himself cooperates with it as a consultant, advisor, independent member of the supervisory board and seller of its products.

"This is an export-oriented business, I really like it from a distance. Ukraine used to have very good schools and universities. And although today there is nothing of that, Ukraine is a very good place for individual metallurgy projects, 'pearl buttons'," described the vision of the prospects of this industry Mishalov.

Regarding the possibility of other investments, he noted that he is not planning them yet, with the exception of some local and spot ones.

"Today we are completing all the major previously adopted investment decisions and are not starting new ones yet. We need to wait a while - the risks are very high, the stability horizon is very short. With such introductory factors, it is definitely impossible to engage in large investments," the businessman described his position.

He specified that he is currently completing an alternative energy project related to gas generation, which will be ready for announcement within the next 3-4 months.

"But these are, again, forced measures. If we didn't have our own large consumption, we probably wouldn't have gone for the gas generation project either, because the risks are high and the equipment is extremely expensive," Mishalov added.