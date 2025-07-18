Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:12 18.07.2025

Ruta paper products maker accelerates rate of production growth to 30% in six months

2 min read

The large Ukrainian manufacturer of paper products for sanitary and hygienic purposes Ruta, the managing company of which is JSC VGP (Lutsk), in January-June 2025 produced products worth UAH 939 million, which is 30.4% higher than the volumes of the same period in 2024.

According to the statistical data of the UkrPapir association provided to Interfax-Ukraine, thus, over the six months, the company accelerated the rate of production growth to the same period last year (for five months it was 15.6%).

In quantity terms, in particular, production of toilet paper in rolls during this period increased by 15.4% - to 39.8 million pieces, and in packs - by 22%, to 11 million sheets.

In addition, the company produced 9.8 million rolls of paper towels (2.5% less) and 10.3 million sheets of such towels (the leader in production of such pulp products is Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill, which produced 16.9 million rolls and 364 million sheets, respectively).

At the same time, VGP is the leader in production of table napkins - in January-June, 12 million packs were produced (32% more), while Kokhavynska Paper Factory (second place) - 3 million packs.

According to UkrPapir, the main enterprises in the industry that provided data to the association produced a total of 292.2 million rolls of toilet paper in the first half of the year, which is 4.4% more than last year. Of these, 121 million were made of cellulose, which is 21.5% more than last year, and 29.7 million were paper towels, which is 3.5% more than last year. Of these steam towels, 28.6 million were made of cellulose.

Some 18.5 million packs of table napkins were produced - 16.8% more.

Tags: #ruta #ukrpapir #paper

