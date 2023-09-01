Economy

12:21 01.09.2023

Sugar industry of Ukraine in 2023 goes for record - industry association

2 min read
Sugar industry of Ukraine in 2023 goes for record - industry association

The sugar industry of Ukraine in the 2023 season sets a record for expanding production areas to 249,900 hectares under sugar beet, with an expected production volume of 1.7 million tonnes, a potential export of 600,000 tonnes and favorable prices on the product on world markets, Acting Head of the Board of the Ukrtsukor National Association Nazar Mykhailovyn said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"This year, not only did the forecasts for production areas come true, but they also exceeded expectations. If on the eve of the sowing campaign we expected 239,000 hectares of the area under sugar beet, now, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, there are 249,900 hectares, which is more than in the pre-war 2021, when Ukraine grew crops on 220,000 hectares," he said.

Favorable weather conditions during the growing season, he said, allow us to hope for a good yield of 500-550 centners per hectare, sugar content in the range of 14.5-17%, which will make it possible to obtain a shaft of sugar beet within 13 million tonnes.

He noted that the production season of sugar making has already begun in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions and it will last until the first decade of 2024 due to the availability of raw materials for processing. He recalled that in 2022 the sugar-making season ended in the last days of December.

According to him, seven more plants will join last year's sugar production, three of which are in Kyiv region, two in Zhytomyr region, one each in Khmelnytsky and Ternopil regions.

Mykhailovyn recalled that at the beginning of the full-scale war, one sugar factory in Kharkiv region was under occupation. Currently, there are no sugar factories in Ukraine that were under occupation. Kharkiv region did not sow sugar beet, as there was no complete demining of the land. Consequently, the region's sugar refineries will not operate.

"According to the forecasts of world companies - leading sugar producers, traders, buyers, the world is expected to have a shortage of sugar within 2 million tonnes, with a total demand of the world market of 184 million tonnes of sugar for the period 2023/2024 MY," the expert said and added that the export potential of Ukraine in the current season will be at least 600,000 tonnes.

Tags: #sugar #ukrtsukor

MORE ABOUT

20:49 30.05.2023
Ukraine from June 5 to September 15 bans export of sugar

Ukraine from June 5 to September 15 bans export of sugar

14:40 03.04.2023
Ukraine year exports sugar 4.8 times more in 7 months of current marketing year than in full previous one – Ukrtsukor

Ukraine year exports sugar 4.8 times more in 7 months of current marketing year than in full previous one – Ukrtsukor

15:11 03.06.2022
Ukraine won't suffer sugar shortage – UAC

Ukraine won't suffer sugar shortage – UAC

11:18 28.01.2021
Astarta increases sugar sales by 33% with price rise by 37% in Q4, 2020

Astarta increases sugar sales by 33% with price rise by 37% in Q4, 2020

17:17 05.12.2018
Sugar beet harvest in Ukraine one mln tonnes down in 2018

Sugar beet harvest in Ukraine one mln tonnes down in 2018

16:10 26.10.2018
Ukraine produces 758,000 tonnes of sugar by Oct 24

Ukraine produces 758,000 tonnes of sugar by Oct 24

12:40 12.07.2018
Ukraine boosts sugar exports by 25% in June

Ukraine boosts sugar exports by 25% in June

12:58 07.02.2018
Astarta sees 27.5% fall in sugar sales in Q4 2017

Astarta sees 27.5% fall in sugar sales in Q4 2017

12:26 10.01.2018
Ukraine by January 9 produces over 2 mln tonnes of sugar

Ukraine by January 9 produces over 2 mln tonnes of sugar

10:10 15.12.2017
Ukraine produces almost 1.83 mln tonnes of sugar by Dec 13

Ukraine produces almost 1.83 mln tonnes of sugar by Dec 13

AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom head predicts there will be no shortage of power in energy system next month

World Bank to provide $232 mln for emergency repairs of damaged housing of Ukrainians under HOPE project

Ukraine approves new Financial Sector Development Strategy – Ministry of Finance

NBU allows sale of non-cash currency to public up to UAH 50,000/month in one bank

Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

LATEST

We count on support of Estonia at EU level in exporting Ukrainian agricultural products to European countries – Shmyhal

Energoatom head predicts there will be no shortage of power in energy system next month

Ukraine's gas infrastructure ready to work without Russian gas transit – stress test results

Kyivteploenergo refutes accusation of prosecutor's office in purchase of pumping equipment at inflated price

Epicenter with partner already invests EUR 1.68 mln in INTERSPORT Polska

World Bank to provide $232 mln for emergency repairs of damaged housing of Ukrainians under HOPE project

Ukraine, Norway agree on 'transport visa-free' regime

SOE Forests of Ukraine increases contributions to state budget by 35%, initiates some programs to support army

Nova Poshta almost quintuples net profit in H1 2023

Centrenergo head explains changes in management by need to strengthen team in difficult conditions for energy sector

AD
AD
AD
AD