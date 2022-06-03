Economy

15:11 03.06.2022

Ukraine won't suffer sugar shortage – UAC

2 min read
Ukraine won't suffer sugar shortage – UAC

Ukraine in the marketing year 2021/2022 (MY, September-August) produced 1.4 million tonnes of sugar, which completely covers domestic demand in the amount of 1.2 million tonnes, therefore, the excess of production over consumption eliminates the shortage of this product in the country, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UAC) said on Friday.

"In 2021/22 MY, some 1.4 million tonnes of sugar were produced, which is 44% more than in the previous year. The produced sugar is enough to cover Ukraine's annual demand for sugar calmly and even with a margin. And given the fact that part of the population of Ukraine temporarily went abroad and the consumption also decreased, respectively, the transitional balance is increasing," the association specified.

The association recalled that during the sowing campaign in Ukraine, as of June 2, some 181,000 hectares had already been sown with sugar beets, which is 80% of the sown area of the previous year. In addition, a new season of sugar making will begin in four months to meet the needs of Ukrainians next year.

According to the UAC, in the context of the Russian military invasion in Ukraine, there is a rush demand for basic food products. Each family is trying to stock up for more than one month, fearing food shortages and possible price increases. In turn, an increased demand can lead to higher prices.

As reported, a number of countries banned export of sugar to meet their own needs. In May 2022, restrictions on its export were introduced by India, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, in April - by Belarus, in March - by the Russian Federation.

Tags: #sugar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:18 28.01.2021
Astarta increases sugar sales by 33% with price rise by 37% in Q4, 2020

Astarta increases sugar sales by 33% with price rise by 37% in Q4, 2020

17:17 05.12.2018
Sugar beet harvest in Ukraine one mln tonnes down in 2018

Sugar beet harvest in Ukraine one mln tonnes down in 2018

16:10 26.10.2018
Ukraine produces 758,000 tonnes of sugar by Oct 24

Ukraine produces 758,000 tonnes of sugar by Oct 24

12:40 12.07.2018
Ukraine boosts sugar exports by 25% in June

Ukraine boosts sugar exports by 25% in June

12:58 07.02.2018
Astarta sees 27.5% fall in sugar sales in Q4 2017

Astarta sees 27.5% fall in sugar sales in Q4 2017

11:50 16.11.2017
Ukraine produces 1.38 mln tonnes of sugar by Nov 15 - Ukrtsukor

Ukraine produces 1.38 mln tonnes of sugar by Nov 15 - Ukrtsukor

12:31 11.10.2017
Competition agency polling sugar market players on concertation in market

Competition agency polling sugar market players on concertation in market

14:33 01.11.2016
Ukraine produces 1 mln tonnes of sugar as of Nov 1

Ukraine produces 1 mln tonnes of sugar as of Nov 1

11:15 23.05.2016
NABU: Agrarian Fund acting head Lypovy helps reveal sugar seizure scheme

NABU: Agrarian Fund acting head Lypovy helps reveal sugar seizure scheme

13:12 16.03.2016
PGO in Kyiv region denies involvement in seizure of sugar from Agrarian Fund

PGO in Kyiv region denies involvement in seizure of sugar from Agrarian Fund

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom, American Westinghouse sign agreement on supply of nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian NPPs

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

LATEST

Energoatom starts supplying electricity to Moldova from June 4

Janitors, nurses, plumbers, electricians, sales assistants, doctors, teachers, pharmacists most in demand in Kyiv - city employment center

For 100 days since Russia's military aggression, invaders destroy 24,000 km of roads, 300 bridges – Ukravtodor

Energoatom, American Westinghouse sign agreement on supply of nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian NPPs

Megabank, declared insolvent, prevents Deposit Guarantee Fund from gaining control over bank – fund head

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

Recorded damage to Ukraine’s environment from Russian aggression exceeds UAH 200 bln – head of Natural Resources Ministry

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD