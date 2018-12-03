Ukrenergo installs new autotransformer with modern monitoring system at Kyivska substation

National Energy Company Ukrenergo has launched second 750/330 kV 999 MVA autotransformer at the Kyivska 750 kV substation, the press service of the enterprise has reported.

The press service said that the new AT-1 has the SERGI modern monitoring and fire protection system. The monitoring system allows remotely monitoring the main modes of operation of the AT-1, generates warning and alarm signals regarding the limiting modes of its operation, allows tracking the technical condition of the autotransformer and, if necessary, taking measures in a timely manner.

The project to install the second autotransformer at the Kyivska substation was implemented by Ukrenergo together with the Croatian company Dalekovod at the expense of loan funds from the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

According to Deputy Director for Operational Management, Chief Dispatcher of Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko, the establishment of the second autotransformer reduced the load on the existing 750/330 kV autotransformers in Kyiv region, which, in turn, increases the reliability of power supply to Kyiv region and city.

"After the completion of the construction of diversions of the Chornobyl NPP-Kyivska and Pivnichna-Kyivska 330 kV transmission lines, which will connect the Kyivska 750 kV substation to the 330 kV networks of the Kyiv energy complex, this substation will provide 1 GW of additional power to the Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs. This will reduce the dependence of consumer power on the generation of Kyiv's combined heat and power plant five (CHPP) and CHPP six, which burn gas. It will increase the reliability of energy supply and give a new impetus to the industrial and economic development of Kyiv region," he said.

Ukrenergo operates trunk and interstate transmission lines, as well as centralized dispatching of the country's integrated power grids. Ukrenergo is a state-owned enterprise under Ukraine's Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, but it will be transformed into a private joint-stock company soon.