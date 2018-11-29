Exports of agricultural products from Ukraine amount to $14.8 bln in ten months

Exports of agricultural products from Ukraine in January-October 2018 amounted to $14.8 billion, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has reported.

"Our main trading partners in the agro-industrial sector remain Asian countries, which rank first in the regional export structure, the European Union ranks second, and African countries rank third," Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food on European Integration Olha Trofimtseva said.

According to the ministry, among the exported goods the largest shares have oil (22%), corn (17%), wheat (16.3%), and rapeseeds (5.6%).

According to the ministry, the growth of agricultural products export was due to the increase in exports of poultry (by 32%, or by $102.3 million), rapeseeds (by 11.9%, $89.5 million), corn (by 3.6%, $88.3 million), and some other categories.

"Imports also rose significantly - by 20.8%. Most of all the following goods were supplied to the Ukrainian market: fish, shell fish, fruits, nuts, tobacco, cocoa beans, chocolate, oil, coffee, tea, and spices," Trofimtseva added.