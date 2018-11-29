Ukraine, Tunisia approve veterinary certificate for poultry exports

The State Service for Food Safety and Consumers' Protection and the authorized agency of Tunisia have signed a veterinary certificate for poultry exports from Ukraine to Tunisia.

The respective information was posted on the Ukrainian authority's website on Thursday.

As reported, in July 2018, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumers' Protection and the authorized agency of Turkey approved a veterinary certificate for fresh, cooled and frozen meat to be exported to Turkey from Ukraine.

In 2018, Ukraine approved veterinary certificates for exports of meat to Albania, poultry and poultry products to Ghana and Morocco, poultry and poultry products, eggs and egg products to Hong Kong, livestock-based raw products to Tajikistan.