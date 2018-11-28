Economy

11:57 28.11.2018

Kyivstar appoints VEON chief operating officer as supervisory council head instead of financial director

The supervisory council of Kyivstar on November 26 decided to appoint Chief Operating Officer of VEON Ltd (the Netherlands) Kjell Morten Johnsen as chairman of the company's supervisory board for three years instead of VEON Financial Director Trond Westlie appointed in June of the current year, according to a report by the operator in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market.

Kjell Morten Johnsen from July 2007 to June 2015 had held the post of member of the board of directors at VimpelCom Ltd., from May 2012 to October 2015 - the post of Executive Vice President, Chairman of Telenor in Europe, from August 2016 to the present he has been Chief Operating Officer of VEON.

The new head of the supervisory board is the representative of the shareholder of the issuer, namely VEON Holdings B.V.

