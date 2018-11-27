Regulator plans to cut GTS entry, exit tariffs by 33-52% from Jan 2019, for gas producers by 70%

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy, Housing and Utilities Services (NCER) plans from January 1, 2019 cut tariffs for entry and exit points of the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS).

The regulator planned to approve the draft at a meeting on November 27 and to endorse it after public discussions.

Thus, the tariffs of JSC Ukrtransgaz for gas transportation services for all cross-border entry points to the GTS of Ukraine (Beregdaróc, Budince, Valuyki, Hermanowice, Kobrin, Mozyr, Pisarevka 1400, Sudzha 1200, Sudzha 1400, and Ustyluh) is planned to be reduced by 52.4%, from $12.47 to $6.04 per 1,000 cubic meters a day (without VAT).

Tariffs for exit points are reduced by 33.4-52.4%, including for Ananyiv and Hrebenyky (Ananyiv-Tiraspol-Izmail, ATI) – 33.4% (from $16.74 to $10.89), Berehove – 47.4% (from $1.03 to $6.22), Hrebenyky (Shebelynka-Dnipro-Kryvy Rih-Izmail) – 41.2% (from $1.33 to $2.6), Drozdovychi and Ustyluh – 52.4% (from $5.73 to $2.01), Oleksiyivka - in 47.4% (from $2.16 to $6.64), Orlivka - by 41.2% (from $23.12 to $13.27), Tekovo - by 47.4% (from $28.99 to $15.46), Uzhgorod - by 47.4% (from $32.8 to $16.88).

The commission also intends to reduce Ukrtransgaz's tariffs at the entry point to the GTS for mining companies by 70%, from UAH 296.80 to UAH 89.02 per 1,000 cubic meters a day (without VAT).