15:17 19.02.2022

Explosion outside Luhansk does not affect operation of Ukraine's GTS – operator

An explosion at a gas distribution pipeline in the territory outside the Ukrainian authorities' control in Luhansk region would not affect the operations of the gas transmission system of Ukraine which continues operating normally, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine director general Serhiy Makogon said.

"In view of the numerous media reports about the explosion of a gas pipeline in Luhansk region in the temporarily occupied territory, we inform you that gas transit through the temporarily occupied territory is not carried out. The incident has not impacted the gas transmission system. The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine is operating normally and continues reliable performing of its transit duties," Makogon wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

An explosion occurred at a gas distribution pipeline outside Luhansk in the territory through which the Druzhba main gas pipeline does not pass, he said.

