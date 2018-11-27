Economy

14:14 27.11.2018

Germany to provide EUR 84.8 mln to Ukraine for technical, financial aid projects

Representatives of the Ukrainian government and Germany have signed an intergovernmental agreement on the provision of EU 84.8 million for technical and financial assistance projects to Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador in Germany Andriy Melnyk has said.

"We have signed the Ukrainian-German intergovernmental protocol on the provision of EUR 84.8 million to Ukraine for technical and financial assistance projects in Berlin," he wrote in his twitter microblog on Tuesday.

