Economy

18:49 23.11.2018

Kyivstar launches Star.Docs e-document flow service

2 min read
Kyivstar mobile operator together with the international company Intecracy Group has launched the Star.Docs electronic document management service, the company has said.

"The Star.Docs service allows you to create, send and receive documents in a few seconds, save time to prepare and approve them, work with documents together, comment and discuss them online, keep track of deadlines even from your smartphone, keep all files in a safe place - cloud storage or digital media, have access to them 24/7 and easily find necessary documents in electronic registers," the report says.

To work with the service, you must have an electronic digital signature or a qualified electronic signature.

The operator also notes that after launching the widespread use of the Mobile ID service, it will also be possible to sign electronic documents from a mobile device - an electronic signature will be put on the documents from the Mobile ID user's SIM card.

To exchange electronic documents with external counterparties, both parties to the operation must be connected to the system. If the service is integrated with corporate accounting and workflow systems, API assistance will be needed.

Intecracy Group is an international group of IT companies founded in 2007, which includes more than ten companies in the United States, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Western Europe. It provides software development and testing services, ITC outsourcing and consulting, as well as cloud migration and cyber security services.

Tags: #kyivstar
Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

