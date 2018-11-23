Economy

16:59 23.11.2018

Naftogaz withholds another $3.8 mln of Gazprom's overpayment to offset amounts due under arbitration award

2 min read
Naftogaz withholds another $3.8 mln of Gazprom's overpayment to offset amounts due under arbitration award

Naftogaz Ukrainy has notified Gazprom about offsetting another $3.8 million received from the Russian company for transit services in excess of contractual amount against penalties arising from Gazprom's debt to Naftogaz amounting to over $2.6 billion.

Naftogaz said in a press release the $3.8 million was withheld for the month of October. It withheld $18.3 million for August-September and a total of $22 million to date.

On December 22, 2017, the Stockholm tribunal revised the gas price formula in the gas sales contract between the two parties. This resulted in a lower price of gas for Naftogaz and, consequently, a lower cost of transit services for Gazprom.

"Since Gazprom does not comply with the arbitration award, Naftogaz will continue to withhold amounts overpaid for gas transit to offset penalties added on to Gazprom's principal debt in keeping with the arbitration award," Naftogaz said.

Gazprom has declined to comply with the Stockholm arbitration ruling, continuing to pay more for gas transit than the charge specified under the arbitration ruling.

According to the decision of the Stockholm arbitration of February 28, 2018, Gazprom owes Naftogaz Ukrainy $2.56 billion for non-fulfillment of obligations under the transit contract, on which penalty is also charged for each day of non-fulfillment of the arbitration award.

Tags: #naftogaz #gazprom
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz accuses Firtash's gas distribution pipelines operators of sabotaging daily gas balancing

Naftogaz will reduce price of gas for industrial consumers by 17% in Dec

Naftogaz head notes absence of foreign buyers of share in Ukraine's GTS estimated at $14 bln

Naftogaz to sign framework contract to supply gas for UAH 85 bln with Naftogaz Trading

Ukraine sells 40% in Donetsk-based YUZHNIIGIPROGAZ Institute belonged to Gazprom

Naftogaz head confirms eurobond placement suspended due to unfavorable market conditions

PM sets tasks for Naftogaz, Ukrgazvydobuvannia to actively boost own gas production, launch new wells

Naftogaz to aim to directly work with households-end consumers of gas, heat

Naftogaz top manager Vitrenko will focus on relations with Gazprom, development strategy of Ukrnafta

Naftogaz and EBRD sign memo of cooperation on methane emissions reduction

LATEST

London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

Crown Agents will continue working in Ukraine, sharing its experience

Every kopeck paid by owners of cars with foreign registration must reach Ukrainian pensioners — Poroshenko

Every kopiyka paid by owners of cars with foreign registration must reach Ukrainian pensioners

Finance ministry completing discussion of fiscal service reform concept, want to divide tax and customs

Change of Kuznya on Rybalsky owner entails no reshuffling of company executive bodies

Poroshenko signs laws on customs clearance of cars with foreign registration

Rada amends Tax Code in support of revenues of national budget 2019

Rada passes bill on national budget 2019 with deficit within 2.3% of GDP

Boryspil airport not waiting for snowballing growth of aviation market with arrival of low cost airlines

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD