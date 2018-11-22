Economy

12:57 22.11.2018

Naftogaz will reduce price of gas for industrial consumers by 17% in Dec

Naftogaz Ukrainy in December 2018 will reduce the price of gas supplied to industrial consumers on a prepayment basis by 17%, to UAH 11,153 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

According to the company, this price is relevant for consumers who purchase gas in the amount of more than 50,000 cubic meters per month and have no debts to the company.

The price for other industrial enterprises (without prepayment) will be UAH 12,180 for 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT), which is lower than the November price for them by 16.5%.

As reported, in November Naftogaz retained the price for industrial consumers at the October level of UAH 13,439 for 1,000 cubic meters (VAT included) on a prepaid basis, and UAH 14,586 for 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT) without it.

