Naftogaz head notes absence of foreign buyers of share in Ukraine's GTS estimated at $14 bln

There are currently no foreign partners willing to buy a stake in the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS), the estimated cost of which is $14 billion, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has said.

"We have not yet seen the desire to buy the share of the Ukrainian GTS in accordance with this estimate [$7 billion for 49%]. Perhaps it will appear later, but so far no one has such a desire," he said at the Ukrainian Energy Week in Kyiv.

Kobolev noted that the goal of attracting a foreign partner to the Ukrainian GTS is to preserve transit of Russian gas and revenues for the state from such transit.

As reported, in early October 2018 Kobolev said that he was counting on consideration by the Verkhovna Rada of proposals to select a strategic international partner for the management of the Ukrainian GTS during the first half of 2019. According to him, for this the Cabinet of Ministers should come up with proposals on the terms of the tender for the selection of a partner to the parliament in the near future.

In August 2014, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that allows attracting a proper foreign partner to the capital of the system operator on the terms of up to 49%, although only a management option is possible.