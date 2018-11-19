Economy

13:51 19.11.2018

Ukraine cuts gas inventories by 0.3 bcm

Ukraine since the start of the heating season on November 7, 2018 through November 17, 2018 decreased its natural gas stocks in the underground gas storage facilities by 294.3 million cubic meters (mcm), from 17.195 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 16.901 bcm, according to data from JSC Ukrtransgaz.

According to the calculations of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, stocks in the country's underground gas storage facilities were 1.7% more (by 278.77 mcm) compared to November 17, 2017, while compared to November 17, 2016 - 20% more (2.815 bcm), compared to November 17, 2015 - 0.8% more (138.2 mcm), on November 17, 2014 - 10.9% more (1.668 mcm).

As reported, in the spring-autumn period of this year the stocks in the underground gas storage facilities were expanded by 9.76 bcm.

Ukrtransgaz, a wholly owned subsidiary of Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates Ukraine's gas transmission system and 12 underground gas storage facilities with 31 billion cubic meters of capacity.

Interfax-Ukraine
