Naftogaz confident in validity of its claims on new arbitration with Gazprom in Stockholm - Vitrenko

Naftogaz Ukrainy has confirmed the fact that the Stockholm Arbitration had united the counterclaims of Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom in the framework of a new arbitration process and is confident in the validity of its claims, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"On the part of Gazprom, the claims are actually to "get everything back as it was" ... The new "old" demands of Gazprom look like a waste of time and money by Gazprom due to the simple principle that the arbitration cannot make a decision on the issues that have already been considered in the previous arbitration," he wrote on Facebook.

Gazprom has said recently the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce combined in one case the claim of Gazprom to terminate the transit contract through Ukraine and the claim of Naftogaz Ukrainy to revise the tariff by $12 billion.

Vitrenko noted that on the part of Naftogaz the main requirements are to revise the transit tariff for 2018 and 2019, the right to which is provided for by the contract signed in early 2009.