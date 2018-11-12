Economy

13:16 12.11.2018

U.S. hails Ukraine's efforts to develop energy sector, ready to help - Perry

The United States supports Ukraine in the energy sphere and is ready to help it develop its energy sector, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in Kyiv on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration are strong partners of Ukraine, Perry said.

The U.S. is ready to provide assistance to Ukraine and support its efforts to develop gas extraction, liberalize the power market, and support the transparency of industry, he said.

The Ukrainian government's recent decisions on simplifying licensing send a strong, positive message to the U.S. government, the U.S.' private sector, and European partners, Perry said.

Ukraine is serious about reform and creating a strong center of energy resources, he said.

Perry also said the U.S. remains committed to opposing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines.

Citizens of Ukraine and Europe should not become hostages of energy supplied from one source, he said.

Tags: #usa #rick_perry #energy
