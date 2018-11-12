Economy

U.S., Ukraine have wide range of opportunities for deepening cooperation in energy sphere - PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that today there is a wide range of opportunities for deepening cooperation in the energy sphere between the United States and Ukraine.

"We see a wide range of opportunities for deepening energy cooperation between the United States and Ukraine," he said at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry in Kyiv on Monday.

The Ukrainian prime minister added that this cooperation concerns the extraction of Ukrainian gas, its gas transmission system, and nuclear power.

He also said that Ukraine appreciates the U.S. position in supporting Ukraine in a difficult period for the country.

"Our systematic interaction with the U.S. Department of Energy has enabled us to withstand the difficult times and today to increase the capabilities of our energy system," Groysman said.

